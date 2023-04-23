Barcelona’s balance rose to 76 points, 11 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who finished in second place, eight rounds from the end, while Atletico Madrid remained in third place with 60 points.

Barca ended Atletico’s 13-match unbeaten run thanks to a swift 44th-minute counter-attack and a superb performance from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made a stunning save in each half from Antoine Griezmann.

“The team played well. We had the support of the fans and we won, and that is what is important,” Torres told (Movistar Plus).

“This win gives us a lot of confidence to move forward. Atletico were doing well and in good shape, and that is what makes the victory even more important for us.”

Atletico dominated at the start of the match against Barcelona, ​​​​who had struggled in the last three matches in all competitions, failing to score during them.

The visiting team, which won the last six matches, threatened Barcelona’s goal early after Griezmann took advantage of Sergio Busquets’ failure to control the ball to hit the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

But Barcelona improved and became more aggressive and dominated the match, and striker Robert Lewandowski missed two chances in the middle of the first half.

Despite Barcelona’s control, Atletico almost hit the net from a counterattack led by Yannick Carrasco, who penetrated from the left and sent a low cross pass to Griezmann, but Ter Stegen brilliantly blocked his shot from close range.

Barcelona scored the winning goal after Rafinha controlled a forward pass on the right side, then passed to Torres, who shot from the edge of the penalty area past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.