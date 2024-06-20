Thursday, June 20, 2024, 1:54 p.m.



There was a time, not so long ago, that Montmeló was practically the annual capital of Formula 1. Not only for Spanish fans, but also for a good part of the Europeans (the great bulk of this sport), the visit in May to the GP of Spain was mandatory. Barcelona was overflowing with fans from all countries, from Danes to Germans, British and, of course, local fans. It is no coincidence that Fernando Alonso, who is competing this weekend in his 21st national grand prix, remembers with special affection the years 2005 and 2006, when the blue tide dyed the stands in a way that the organizers of the event that has never been missed had ever dreamed of. on the calendar since 1991.

How far away those times are. Madrid has overtaken Barcelona on the left. And Formula 1 has done nothing to prevent it, quite the opposite, as it has listened to and promoted the Spanish capital in Villa y Corte. Unless there is a radical turn of events, Spain will continue to have its grand prize in 2026, but it will not be on Catalan lands.

The pilots don’t care. The Circuit, which was once the perfect laboratory, is no longer the standard of Formula 1. It is the tracks such as Miami, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia or Las Vegas that will little by little fill the gaps left by other more veteran ones. Madrid, and it is no coincidence, also copies a lot of these. Montmeló is no longer the circuit where the teams go in the preseason, but rather they choose Bahrain, where in addition to testing the new cars they also test for the first race. Thus, veteran Formula 1 fans have seen how this historic track is being erased from the list of untouchables.

Perhaps for this reason, and as a sign of respect for its history and the fans, Formula 1 organized a spectacular ‘road show’ in the heart of Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia. Several cars and sports cars delighted hundreds of fans who attended the event. The Circuit wants to exhaust the possibilities of, at least, sharing a calendar with Madrid, and to do so they are pushing with the strength that the fans give them: what better argument than the images of fans taking photos with replicas of Alonso’s Aston Martin or the Sainz’s Ferrari? The claim as a possible scenario, and even an attempt to be considered a historic terrain at the level of Monza, Silverstone or Montreal have taken over the preview of an event in which there will be a lot at stake on the track… and off it.

Sainz, a signing that does not arrive



One of the big names this week prior to the Spanish GP has been, logically, one of the two local drivers. Carlos Sainz has done a round of interviews, which began with the television show ‘Hormiguero’, where his future was one of the most repeated topics. Although he assures that he could have signed with any team that does not have his two drivers confirmed, that confirmation does not come. Sources close to the pilot, however, ask for patience and assure that it is a matter of days, at most a few weeks. The one in Spain is the first of three consecutive grand prix, so he will have more than enough time to secure a contract, which increasingly points to Williams with all that it entails.

While that rubric arrives, he will have to ensure a good result with Ferrari, since he will not have an easy time against Verstappen (Pérez is neither here nor expected), who returned to the path of victory in Canada, but not without suffering. And it is not only the Scuderia that is stalking the clear dominance of Red Bull: also McLaren, with a Norris and a Piastri in a clear ascendant moment; or Mercedes, which has an increasingly grown-up Russell and Hamilton, eager to vindicate itself after a somewhat hesitant start to the campaign. The best thing that could happen to Montmeló is that he does not fulfill the planned script.