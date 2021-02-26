Carlos Bianchi spent a long period of his career in French football. The Stade de Reims signed him from Vélez Sarsfield in 1973 and began his time in the elite of European football. In ’77 he moved to Paris Saint-Germain and in ’79 to Strasbourg. After a second stint at Velez, Bianchi returned to retire in Reims.

Highly attached to French football and PSG, Carlos Bianchi gave an interview to the newspaper Le Parisien in which he reviewed the news of the whole of the capital. Within this, Barcelona came out and Bianchi did not hesitate to get his most critical version when they asked him about the first leg in which the Catalans fell 1-4. “I was not surprised by the result. Barcelona is any other team. You can see it in LaLiga. They are third, five behind Atlético, which has also lost in the Champions League against Chelsea. They don’t have a great championship this season. PSG played a great game, yes, but Barcelona is at the mercy of what Messi does. The defense! Mbappé against Dest, who is hardly international. Then, is Lenglet a great center-back? … Piqué hadn’t played for three months. In the second leg, if the same game comes out, PSG can score five or six, “said the Argentine.

The coach sees PSG sweeping the return and with a path that will not end until the end is repeated. “When last season started, I told Al-Khelaifi that I was watching a PSG-Manchester City final.PSG arrived there and not City. If they don’t meet before, I think it will be the final in 2021, “he added.

The Haaland-Mbappé debate also reached Bianchi, who was asked who he would prefer. “They are strong but different. Haaland is more goalscorer than Kylian but Kylian will be the best in the world in two or three years. He is more than a scorer. For me, it needs to evolve in a team that dominates less. I think that City would not be their place, they have too much of the ball. In the end, in the last thirty meters, there is not enough room to run, “he says.

On the possible departure of Kylian, Bianchi compared the situation of the French forward with the one he lived. “I can’t put myself in his place. I was top scorer three times and I always had a contract. The first time I got it, in Reims, Real Madrid came looking for me (73-74). The real Madrid! I stayed in Reims. Mbappé is 22 years old and mature, “he analyzed.

Finally, the million dollar question arrived. “Can you imagine Messi in Paris?” “I don’t know what will happen but I want to see him play. It amuses me. He’s getting older but he’s able to dribble everyone in some games. He’s still an incredible player at 33 years old. Like Cristiano or Ibrahimovic. They are unique “, sentenced without contributing more light on a possible future of Messi.