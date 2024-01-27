Football is a game of mistakes, but Barcelona takes this maxim to superlative limits. And this Saturday his defensive fragility condemned him again, this time beforel Villarreal (3-5), which knocked him out in added time with goals from Morales and Sorloth in a match where the VAR did not even pardon him.

Gerard Moreno's goals (42) and Ilias Akhomach (54) put Villarreal ahead, but goals from Ilkay Gundogan (60), Pedri (68) and Eric Bailly, with an own goal (71), turned the game around, before Gonçalo Guedes andbalance (84) and Alexander Sorloth (90+9) and José Luis Morales (90+12) will close the match.

(Josep Guardiola: unexpected reaction to the departure of Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool)(Pan American Games 2027: they reveal the cause that determines the option of recovering the venue)

Not believing

After being eliminated in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, Barça suffered a new setback in LaLiga with a defeat that takes them a little further away from the lead of the championship, which is ten points away.

The Barça team started the match better by reaching the domain of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who excelled after fifteen minutes to clear a shot from Joao Felix (14).

Xavi Hernández's team looked for possession against a Villarreal team that was waiting close together to launch quick counterattacks, which once again took advantage of some imbalances in the Barça defense.

“Barcelona” Because Villarreal broke their asshole 5-3 on a new date in the Spanish League. They lost it, they turned it around and they ended up losing it within the hour, they don't stop delivering the ortho every week, high bitch the culés. pic.twitter.com/nTi8LGspDC — Sports Trends (@SanmaTendencia) January 27, 2024

Gerard Moreno, who had already had a goal disallowed (22), took advantage of a ball sent by Sorloth to the heart of the area to make it 1-0 (42). – Barça reacts –

After the break, Barcelona gave more speed to its movement, but when the goal seemed to be close, an error by Joao Cancelo allowed Ilias to go, who made it 2-0 before the departure of Iñaki Peña (54).

The new goal did not discourage Barcelona, ​​who pressed and put Villarreal in their area, until they managed to turn the game around in just ten minutes.

Gundogan started the comeback by taking advantage of a pass from Ferran, touched by Lewandowski, to make it 1-2 with a shot to the long post (60). Pedri, who had entered after the break, equalized with a cross shot inside the area (68) and an own goal from Bailly culminated the Barça comeback (84).

Barça seemed to have the match on track, dominating and with Villarreal pushed back, but a new defensive mismatch in a counterattack allowed Guedes to unleash a cross shot to make it 3-3 (84).

In a crazy last few minutes, Barcelona saw how the referee, after a VAR review, annulled a penalty in their favor. In the last minute of the match and in a crazy discount, Sorloth made it 4-3 with a shot from point-blank range, before Morales will definitively close the victory of the 'Yellow Submarine'.

(Mayra Ramírez to Chelsea: the most expensive signing in the history of women's football)