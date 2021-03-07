Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona came out with an important victory from Osasuna, 2-0, in their last match before the presidential elections, in the twenty-sixth stage of the Spanish Football League. Jordi Alba and “substitute” Elaish Moriba scored the two goals of “Barca”.

Barcelona fought its last match before the presidential elections, in which three candidates are competing today (Sunday), Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Tony Frica, in a heavy atmosphere that casts a shadow over the club, which suffers from a sports crisis and is reeling under huge debts amid uncertainty about the future of Argentine star Lionel Messi.

The new president must engineer the rebuilding of the club, which was plagued by a new crisis, which was the police raid on his headquarters over the weekend and the arrest of his former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned from his post on 27 October.

Laporta appears to be the most prominent candidate to take over the presidency of the club, having previously chaired the club’s board of directors from 2003 to 2010, at the beginning of the golden era of coach Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said: “It was an important victory. We reduced the difference with Atletico. There will be excitement until the end of the season. We will watch the result of the derby” between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The most important thing was our victory, but whatever the result of the “derby” will benefit us.

And Barcelona entered the match, after reaching the final of the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, after reversing their defeat against Seville 2-0, going to a 3-0 win, after the extension, where they would meet Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona inflicted the Andalusian club its second loss in less than a week, after it had beaten it in the league with two clean goals in the previous stage.

This was the last preparatory match for the intractable task that awaits him on Wednesday in the second leg of the final eight of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, after he fell 1-4 at his home, Camp Nou, in the first leg.

Barcelona has achieved its tenth victory in the last 11 league matches and maintained its unbeaten record in the “La Liga” for the sixteenth consecutive match. It has not lost locally since last December, only once during 17 matches, which were in front of Seville in the first leg of the cup.