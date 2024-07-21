N’Golo Kanté surprised many at the European Championships with the French national team. Despite spending a season away from Europe, in Saudi Arabia, the French midfielder did not miss anything. The level that the former Chelsea player has shown has been, in general, higher than the average level shown by other players who decided to emigrate to the Arab league last year to fill their pockets. Kanté and Laporte have been the best, and that is why they are the two players who are most talked about for a possible return to European football.
The former Chelsea player had a good tournament, despite Les Bleus’ elimination in the semi-finals. His performances have not gone unnoticed by some clubs. Apparently, after West Ham, another European club is closely following the French midfielder. Indeed, the newspaper Sport reports that FC Barcelona is interested in his services.
The Catalan club is looking for a midfielder with a profile that provides energy and, at the same time, is capable of handling the ball. The Frenchman fits the profile of Barça and is on the club’s list of candidates.
Despite interest from several European clubs, Ngolo Kanté is unlikely to leave Saudi Arabia this summer. Indeed, Al Ittihad, the club now coached by Laurent Blanc, do not want to part with their 2018 World Cup winner. The French international is considered one of the key players in the Saudi squad.
#Barcelona #interested #signing #NGolo #Kanté
Leave a Reply