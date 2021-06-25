The Catalans have had a wonderful market, obtaining 4 high-quality footballers for just an investment of 9 million euros, noting that until today the work of Joan Laporta has been outstanding, proliferating savings in the face of the incredible debt that the club.
However, Laporta has not been able to complete one of the primary tasks of the club, to give way to the multiple discards of the squad, limiting the team in the salary cap, in addition to stopping the team in its search for more reinforcements, since they are forced to sell before continuing to buy.
One of the names that the team has on the list of transfer options is the Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who has been at a high level with Napoli for several years, which has exploded with the Italian team during the European Championship.
However, the arrival of the Italian is subject to the departure of pieces in the Barcelona attack, where there are two priority options, Martín Braithwaite and Francisco Trincao, in addition to Griezmann and Dembélé, being some of the players who must leave the club in case that the culés wish to attack by the signing of the captain of Napoli.
Lorenzo Insigne is in the sights of Atlético de Madrid
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Insigne, Dumfries, Pau Torres and Çalhanoglu
Every day we hear new transfers and transfer rumors in the teams that seek to build the new squads for the 2021/2022 season.
Atlético de Madrid could find competition for Insigne in Barcelona
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Leave a Reply