Andrés Iniesta brought more than a smile to the faces of Barcelona fans on Tuesday. Indeed, the Blaugrana legend was spotted in Sant Joan Despí, in the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper, while he was training alone.

The 39-year-old Spaniard posted the image on social media with a simple “We don’t stop!”, accompanied by three emoticons.

The message suggests that theIllusionist he’s not thinking about retiring, but about his next destination on the pitch, after leaving the Japanese side of Vissel Kobe.

There were rumors that Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets’ Inter Miami could be his new team. However, the general manager of the Florida club, Xavier Asensi, ruled out this possibility on DAZN Spain: “Everything that has emerged is completely false.” In 135 official matches in Japan, the 2010 world champion scored 26 goals for Spain and provided the same number of assists. Iniesta’s future still hangs in the balance… See also 'Gio' Moreno one step away from returning to Nacional by 2022

August 3, 2023 (change August 3, 2023 | 07:09)

