Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona has not yet succeeded in making major sales deals that would help it buy new stars that it desperately needs to fill some gaps and shortages in some positions.

What made matters more difficult was that the players who were expected to be sold this summer suffered injuries that required long rehabilitation, namely Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and Spanish winger Ansu Fati.

Under these difficult circumstances, the Barcelona management was forced to “test the waters” of the Brazilian winger Rafinha (27 years old), so that he would be their first choice for selling and leaving the club this summer, given that the injury of the previous trio greatly reduces the possibility of them receiving offers at this time, due to their lack of readiness, or knowing the periods of their absence accurately.

So what was Rafinha’s response? He no longer has an agent since his former agent Deco took over as Barcelona’s sporting director a year ago. He flatly refused to leave, saying he would prefer to stay until at least the end of his contract in the “summer of 2027.”

Some player agents tried to get close to Rafinha this week, in order to tempt him to leave for the Saudi League, specifically Al-Nassr, but the player’s answer was a definite refusal, confirming that he will continue in Catalonia.

Al-Nassr management offered Barcelona 65 million euros to acquire Rafinha’s services, but all of the Catalan club’s attempts to convince the player failed.

Independent Spanish press sources reported that Barcelona is seeking by any means to provide the financial liquidity that will help it contract with the stars it has identified as a “first priority”, most notably the two Spanish internationals, Nico Williams, a player for Athletic Bilbao, and Dani Olmo, a player for German club Leipzig, who shone remarkably in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” in Germany, and contributed greatly to “La Roja” winning the title.

Rafinha, whose real name is Rafael Diaz Belloli, born on December 14, 1996, began his professional career at Avai in the 2015-2016 season, then moved to Vitoria de Guimarães for two seasons, then Sporting Lisbon for one season in 2018-2019, and also played one season for Rennes in France, before moving to England to play with Leeds United from 2020 to 2022, and finally settling in Barcelona under a 5-year contract.

He joined the Brazilian Samba team in 2021, and won the league and the cup with Sporting Lisbon, while he won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.