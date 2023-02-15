After the Leo Messi issue at the beginning of 2023 (defined by some managers as a “sewer rat” and “hormonal dwarf, in the club’s Whatspp chats dating back to 2021), another storm violently hits the Barcelona.

According to what was reported by the Ser Catalunya radio, the Blaugrana club, in 2016 and 2018 three annual tranches of 532,728.02, 541,752.00 and 318,200.00 respectively), would have paid a sum of around 1.4 million euros to DASNIL 95, a company owned by María Enríquez Negreira who at the time held the position of vice-president of the Spanish arbitration board.

Following a tax audit to DASNIL 95 regarding the taxation of those 1.4 million euros, the Catalan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

A very heavy accusation against Barca, but Negreira, who for 13 seasons he managed in La Liga and who subsequently assumed the position of director of the arbitration panelhas categorically denied that there has ever been any preferential treatment against Barcelona.

The reaction from the Blaugrana was immediate, who in the words of the president Joan Laporta expressed all their disappointment, stating how the club has always acted in compliance with the rules.

«Given the information that has appeared, it must be said that Barcelona, ​​in the past, made use of the services of an external consultant for technical reports on lower-category players in the Spanish state. Furthermore, this same consultant has provided arbitration advice, which is very normal in big clubs, in fact today we have this role integrated into the organization chart and it is assigned to the football area, with all normality “, the thought of the top Catalan manager, with the club experiencing a feeling of encirclement at a time when the team is dominating the championship with an eleven point lead (and one game less) ahead of Real Madrid. “The news draws attention and it is no coincidence that it comes out now”. And in Barcelona, ​​if necessary, any legal actions are already ready. “On Barcelona’s part, any captious, tendentious interpretation that insinuates things that are not, will receive the proportionate and adequate response from the club. We reserve all actions that are necessary to defend the honor and interests of Barcelona.”