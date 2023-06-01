Barcelona live difficult times. It is warned in Spain that the club could be heavily penalized for the ‘Negreira case’, an arbitration scandal of which he is the protagonist.

“Barcelona is facing a more than delicate situation. Your participation in the next Champions is in danger. In ten days the decision will be knownto UEFA, but some precedents (KF Skenderbeu, Pobeda, Besiktas, Fenerbahce) and the declared desire for a competition beyond any doubt, point to a Barcelona without Europe in 2023-24, a punishment that by way of non-eligibility can only be for one season”, stated the newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “Another thing is what happens with the file opened at the time by UEFA and that goes hand in hand with the possible responsibilities, decreed by the ordinary courts, in a process that will be much slower.”

The ABC newspaper was the first to expose the problem and says that the Catalan club has failed to comply with the basic precepts of the competition, that is, that it has tried to influence the outcome of soccer matches.

🚨 LAST MINUTE 😱🇪🇺The two UEFA inspectors conclude that BARÇA should be SANCTIONED WITHOUT CHAMPIONS for the Negreira case.

However, Barcelona responded to the information and clarified the problem led by its president, Joan Laporta.

“The highest European body, con Alexander Ceferin At the helm, he continues to work to clarify Barça’s payment of a total of 7.3 million euros to the former referee due to reports during Joan Gaspart’s tenure and the continuation with Joan Laporta, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, “says the siario Sport de Barcelona .

And sentence: “Sources close to the club have denied the information from ABC in which it indicated that UEFA admitted that there would be a sanction for Barça and even the possibility of being excluded from European competitions for a year. The current president of Barça, Joan Laporta, gave explanations to the members and the clubs of the League after all the information that has appeared in recent months: “The payments are reflected in the club’s accounting. We were transparent.” “Barça is suffering a gigantic reputational smear campaign due to defamatory insinuations that have nothing to do with reality.”

