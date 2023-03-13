Barcelona, ​​in the eye of the hurricane: rival fans throw tickets at the pitch

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fans throw tickets onto the field.
The Catalan club receives criticism for the ‘Negreira Case’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A section of the public San Mamés has launched imitation banknotes as a protest for the so-called ‘caso Negreira‘ and they have shouted ‘Segunda’ to FC Barcelona during the first part of the league match against Athletic Club.
Tickets to the pitch
In an action promoted during the week on social networks by ‘Iñigo Cabacas Herri Harmaila’, a group of fans that is located in the entertainment stands, half an hour into the game the leaflets were released with in the form of open tickets in that area of the North stand.
“The Negreira Case is just the tip of the iceberg. In the 30th minute of the Barca game, show them your anger! Download, print and call them by name. Mafia!”, said the call for the group of supporters with the image of those blue and scarlet bills, the Barcelona shield, the dollar symbol and the word ‘mafia’.
Subsequently, and supported from various stands in the stadium, the shouts of ‘a Segunda’ and ‘que cante Negreira’ dedicated to the Barça team were sung on several occasions.
🗣️Fans in San Mamés shouting “A SECOND” to Barcelona for the Negreira Case.
They also threw bills, it is not properly appreciated in the video.pic.twitter.com/S4pkugvZa4
— Lavozgalactica (@Lavozgalactica) March 12, 2023
EFE
