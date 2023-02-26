the almeria surprised this sunday Barcelona at the Power Horse Stadium (1-0) with a solitary goal by Bilal Touré in the 24th minute of the match, putting an end to the bad streak of results for the Almería team, which had accumulated three consecutive defeats, and ending a double streak for the team azulgrana, who arrived in Almería with seven consecutive victories in the League and the same number of wins also in his last seven outings.

This result also prevents Barça from extending its advantage with the real Madrid to ten points, and sees it cut by one, up to seven. The pace was slow and without much presence in the areas.

Barcelona, ​​surprised

The best chance in the first quarter of an hour was a free-mark header from Sergi Roberto, to the center of Jordi Alba, who went well above Fernando’s goal. Almería did take advantage of the first one they had. Rodrigo Ely recovered against Gavi and sent the ball up looking for Bilal.

He lowered it to Luis Suárez, who returned it to him. Bilal won the race from Christensen and stood alone against Ter Stegen to shoot the 1-0. The goal had a positive effect on the Almería team, which just a couple of minutes later was able to score the second on two consecutive corner kicks, one with an acrobatic shot from Léo Baptistao and then with a high header from Rodrigo Ely.

Xavi looked for the reaction at the break, bringing on Raphinha, delaying Gavi to the midfield and sacrificing Kessie. The Barça coach, by the way, saw a yellow card shortly after the start of the second half: it is his fifth this season and he will not be able to sit on the Barça bench in the next league match against Valencia.

Barcelona tried to have more presence in the Almería area, but was still lacking in ideas in the final meters, where there was no sign of Lewandowski during the 90 minutes. Fernando got ahead of Sergi Roberto after a pipe from raphinha and then the winger himself finished off a cross from the left badly.

Again it was Raphinha who was close, after a cross from the left that the Brazilian narrowly missed. Just before, Almería had enjoyed an opportunity to increase their income, but Luis Suárez’s shot ended up deflected to a corner kick. Barça squeezed at times.

Babic disrupted a counter when De Jong was leaving towards the goal. Despite everything, Barça’s first shot between the three sticks in the entire game came in the 82nd minute, with a shot from Alarcón that Fernando saved. The Barcelona team finished with Araújo as center forward. The Uruguayan was close to chasing a cross from Ferran Torres, but he didn’t make it either. Almería finished with a defense of six and even missed a one-on-one from Embarba against Ter Stegen to make it 2-0.

Synthesis

1 – UD Almeria: Fernando; Chumi, Rodrigo Ely, Babic, Akieme; Eguaras (Álex Pozo, min. 82), De la Hoz, Robertone (Ramazani, min. 75); Léo Baptistao (Samú Costa, min. 82), Luis Suárez (Embarba, min. 75) and Bilal (Kaiky, min. 89).

0 – FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Pablo Torre, min. 75), Christensen, Eric García (Araújo, min. 67), Jordi Alba (Marcos Alonso, min. 67); Sergio Busquets (Alarcón, min. 75), Kessie (Raphinha, min. 46), Frenkie de Jong; Gavi, Ferran Torres and Lewandowski.

Goal: 1-0 min. 24: Billal.

