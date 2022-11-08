David Garcia gave the hosts the lead with a header after a corner kick in the sixth minute, and Lewandowski was sent off in the 31st minute after receiving two yellow cards.

Gerard Pique, who was sitting on the bench, was also sent off after protesting against the referee following Lewandowski’s dismissal.

Pedri equalized when he followed a rebound into the goal, before substitute Rafinha won 5 minutes before the end with a superb header over the goalkeeper.

Barcelona secured the lead before the start of the World Cup holiday, as it has 37 points, 5 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, which hosts last-placed Cadiz on Thursday.

Osasuna is ranked sixth and has 23 points.