LaLiga enters matchday 27, which will be loaded with great games. The appointment begins on Friday with a high-voltage derby: Levante-Valencia. Saturday has one final after another. For salvation, Alavés-Cádiz and Osasuna-Valladolid. For the League, Real Madrid-Elche arrives at 16:15 and Getafe-Atlético de Madrid closes. On Sunday, a clash of sensations between Celta and Athletic. Granada and Real will open for a game of potholes: Eibar and Villarreal. The culmination of the weekend, a whole Sevillian derby between Seville and Betis. For Monday, Laporta opens the league presidency against Huesca.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Barcelona-Huesca?

The Barcelona-Huesca of the day 27 of LaLiga Santander is played on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Camp Nou.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Barcelona-Huesca of LaLiga Santander?

LaLiga Santander matchday 27 Barcelona-Huesca can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow LaLiga Santander’s Barcelona-Huesca online?

Barcelona-Huesca can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

