Barcelona holds a concert with thousands of spectators to test health measures

The Spanish city of Barcelona held a large concert attended by 5,000 spectators for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic.

The concert was held at the Paula de Sant Khoudri covered hall, which normally seats up to 24,000 spectators.

The aim of the event was to test whether such parties, with strict hygiene measures in place, could be safe despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Strict measures were taken before and during the ceremony, which was supervised by the doctors. All members of the public were required to undergo a coronavirus test at one of three private testing centers prior to the event. Only six out of 5,000 tests were positive, according to La Vanguardia newspaper.

Only registered persons between the ages of 18 and 65 who have smartphones that are able to receive test results are allowed in. Guests were also required to agree to share their data with the Ministry of Health.

It is noteworthy that a similar concert was held in Madrid last December, attended by 5,000 people, which was not part of a research project, and spectators had to remain seated and adhere to social distancing.