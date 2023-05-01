History was made this weekend within Barcelona with the debut of Lamine Yamal, a 15-year-old who since he was a child has been cataloged as the player destined to be the team’s new great star. Xavi was prudent and after a couple of substitutions and a month of work with the first team, the coach gave the Spaniard a vote of confidence to add minutes against Betis in a resolved game, the teenager was nothing short of scoring as signing a attendance.
Lamine’s future is really bright as long as he makes the right decisions on and off the pitch. He is not one of those talents that are left over in Europe and that is why the boy has taken refuge under the care and representation of Jorge Mendes, the most powerful agent on the market, who has immediately approached the people of Barcelona at the desire of the club to renew and shield Lamine due to Real Madrid’s interest in his signing.
The Catalans do not want surprises of any kind with their jewel in the short and long term and that is why they have directed the renewal of the 15-year-old Spaniard in a very good way with Mendes, hoping that his new contract will be valid in the long term. This being the case, both parties are expected to reach a formal agreement in the following months, with the understanding that it is very possible that the youth player will be part of the first team for the following season.
