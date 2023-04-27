The FC Barcelona will have to move inside the summer of careful way. The culé club does not have the best investment margin for the market, because unlike the previous year, this time there are no “levers” to activate. Therefore, the club will depend on its current budget plus what they can earn from the sale of players in order to strengthen the team and thus be able to achieve the new goal in the club’s sights, which is to be competitive at a new level. continental.
Both the team’s board of directors and the coaching staff have agreed on most of the movements that are required within the squad, and there have been very few occasions where there is a division of positions between both parties. But now he is one of them, because while the board prioritizes the signing of a natural right winger, Xavi who is a piece of generation and creativity in the game as well as the possible arrival of Gundogan.
The club believes that the squad cannot be left without a natural right-back for the following year, as it is an evil that they have suffered from for a long time, for which they want to invest in a signing for the area. For his part, Xavi believes that he can solve these shortcomings with the presence of Koundé, especially because of the confidence that Araujo and Christensen generate in the central defender, for which reason he proposes his position of signing a midfielder who can open spaces in the offensive zone, someone that at the same time have recovery capacity.
