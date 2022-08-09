The management of Barcelona in this summer market is not being as gentlemanly as possible. Many within the culé dome are forgetting their ”Values’‘ and his ”More than a club”. It is not only the case of Frenkie De Jong who has been threatened first by forcing him to leave the club to release salary mass or lowering the record to later put him on the ropes for being able to have an illegal contract. Martin’s case is that of interest and selfishness.
Let’s remember that Braithwhite signed for Barcelona in one of the best moments of his career. He was at Leganés doing a season, but his arrival at Can Barca has ruined his career.
At that time, the club was in need of a player of his profile, who would perform immediately, and the Dane complied, he knew LaLiga perfectly and he only went from one team to another, but the move of the ”Values Club” It has been the following: they sign the player at the best moment of his career, leaving Leganés “lame”. The player comes to Can Barca out of necessity and they use him when necessary. They sign him a contract until 2024 and when they start making signings in a very suspicious way, activating “levers”, they turn all the fans against him and threaten to terminate his contract if he doesn’t want to find a way out because they now have nine forwards in the workforce and they need to free up salary space to comply with the Financial Fair Play.
Barcelona is reinforcing itself in the best possible way and will have a team to win everything, but the ways in which it is treating many of its players is being despicable. Is it worth winning titles with actions like these on your conscience? We’ll see where the shots come out this year at the Spotify Camp Nou.
