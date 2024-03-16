Barcelona sealed the elimination of Napoli from the Champions League on Tuesday, a match where the culés played a great collective game, although there were several individual performances that shone with their own light. One of them was Raphinha, who contributed a lot in attack despite playing a natural profile, for many, the winger's best game since he became a Blaugrana. In the club offices, the former Leeds United will be one of the names to consider for the summer market, especially now that there is an important offer for his sale.
Sport reports that the Blaugrana board has received an offer from Saudi Arabia of 80 million euros in exchange for the transfer of Raphinha, an offer that greatly tempts the culés, because although the Brazilian's game last Tuesday was highlighted, in In general, his time on the team has been a must. Now, there is the opportunity to recover what the attacker invested two years ago and also obtain a profit of 20 million.
Until now Raphinha has had the protection of Deco, however, for weeks now, Joan Laporta has considered that his transfer would be an important financial solution, which is why they will value both the offer of Arab lands and those that may arrive from Europe. As for the player, he has the rest of the season to show that what was done on Tuesday against Napoli was not a coincidence and that he has the sporting level to remain in the squad.
