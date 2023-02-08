After the large outlay that Joan Laporta made last summer with the signings of Lewandowski and company, the club is confident that they can win LaLiga and go far in the Europa League in order to make the team continue to grow. At the moment, the club has three players in mind for the next transfer market: Carrasco, Amrabat and Vitor Roque, but for this, they first want to prioritize the renewals of Balde, Dembélé, Busquets, Iñaki Peña and Sergi Roberto.
Barcelona has a purchase option on the Atlético de Madrid player for 15 million euros for the summer. Xavi really likes the Belgian international, and seeing that his contract ends in the summer of 2024, the most likely thing is that they will try to lower his rate. Simeone has lost confidence in him after he forced the situation to leave in January as a bargaining chip in the transfer of Memphis Depay.
Amrabat’s case is similar to Yannick’s. He wanted to arrive on loan to Barcelona in the last market of January, but from Fiorentina they refused. Barça came to offer three million for the transfer, plus a purchase option for 37 kilos, and Sofyan even refused to train on the last day of the market, waiting for the operation to be carried out, but there was no way. He ends his contract in 2024, so there will be no problems leaving next summer.
He is a player who is called to make a difference. With Carrasco, Barcelona would ensure experience and with the Brazilian a young promise. Barça must now deal with his signing with the Athletico Paranaense club, which, knowing that its player has chosen to play at the Camp Nou, will try to give the Barça club payment facilities to make it fit into the ‘fair play’ set by LaLiga. PSG and Chelsea are also interested in signing him.
#Barcelona #set #objectives #summer #market
Leave a Reply