He Barcelona wished this Wednesday “good luck” to Lionel Messi in his new American adventure, after not being able to sign him and announced that he will work to pay him “a great tribute”.

“FC Barcelona wishes Lionel Messi the best of luck in his new professional stage,” Barça said in a statement.

The Barcelona team specified that last Monday the father and representative of the player, Jorge Messi, “transferred to the president of the Club, Joan Laportathe player’s decision to sign for Inter Miami despite having a proposal presented by Barça in view of the will expressed by both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi to return to dressing as a Barça player”.

“President Laporta understood and respected the decision taken by Messi to want to compete in a championship with fewer demands and further away from the focus and pressure to which he has been subjected in recent years,” the statement added.

Laporta and Jorge Messi “arranged to work together to promote a great tribute from Barcelona to a footballer who has been, is and will always be loved by Barça”, concludes the note from the Barça club.

Despite the interest shown by the Catalan team to sign their former star, the Argentine star announced this Wednesday that he is going to Inter Miami of the American MLS.

“I made the decision to go to Miami. I still don’t have it 100 percent closed, something is still missing, but we decided to continue the path there,” he said in a joint interview with the sports newspapers Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

Subsequently, both the Miami Intercs Major League Soccer confirmed the signing of the Argentine player through social networks: “Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami CF. Welcome to MLS, Lionel Messi!” tweeted the official account of the US championship.

