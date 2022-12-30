euroleague working day 16 Red Star barca

The roller coaster of 2022 ended for Barcelona with a long-suffering victory against Red Star (94-99) in a great game led by the Barça reaction in the final stretch. Jasikevicius’ men rose from 12 points behind in the fourth quarter and prevailed in overtime to join Baskonia at the top of the Euroleague standings. The Pionir was a cauldron that carried on the wings for a large part of the game, but a huge triple by Mirotic on the buzzer froze the Belgrade stands and sent the game to extra time in which the Catalans consummated the comeback taking advantage of their positive inertia. An accolade for 2023, which will start with the Clásico against Real Madrid at the Wizink.

Barcelona went through a carousel of emotions. An impressive start seemed to put a placid afternoon back on track, but when Ivanovic’s men tightened the screws, the blaugranas fell prey to doubts. The reaction did not come in a stampede, but rather it was cooking little by little until it boiled in the final stretch. The Red Star had the victory in their hand, but they could not seal it before because of their bad outside percentages (3 of 20 in triples). Despite the fact that at no time did they lose the pulse of the game, they found themselves overwhelmed by the inertia of the Catalans.

Satoransky (19 points and 10 assists) was key in Barça’s best moments. The Czech’s wrist sparkled in a first quarter in which he hit four 3-pointers without a miss, and he appeared again in overtime to seal the victory. Despite his great performance, the highlights of the night was Mirotic’s huge triple to tie the game on the horn when Dusko Ivanovic was already licking his lips on the bench. The Montenegrin from Barça did not have his day, he failed under the basket (he made 1 of 5 baskets from two), but he appeared with an action only within the reach of a few.

Before, the Serbian center Filip Petrusev lifted Pionir with an immense game (24 points and 9 rebounds). The Catalans suffered a martyrdom every time Sanli or Mirotic had to go to hit him in the paint, and they breathed easier when he was eliminated after extra time due to fouls. Petrusev and Nedovic (24 points and 7 assists) led the great run for Red Star, who went from trailing by 15 (19-34) at the start of the second quarter to being 12 points ahead (69-57) at the start of the last quarter partial.

Barcelona reacted with Sanli and Abrines scoring the triples that had not entered the previous two quarters and achieved an equalizer that left Pionir cold. As soon as extra time began, Jasikevicius was sent off for two consecutive techniques and could not see how his team prevailed in extra time.

