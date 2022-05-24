The Endesa League reaches the playoffs play off. Four quarterfinals open fire to the most interesting part of the season in Spanish basketball. Seven teams will seek to dethrone Barcelona, winner last year with Pau Gasol in the squad, beginning the adventure on May 24. Below we offer the service information of one of the four series of this phase: Barcelona – Granca.
How to watch Barcelona – Gran Canaria online and on TV?
– 1st match: Barcelona – Gran Canaria: Friday, May 27, at 9:00 p.m., at the Palau Blaugrana, broadcast in Spain by #Vamos
– 2nd match: Gran Canaria – Barcelona: Sunday, May 29, at 9:00 p.m., at the Gran Canaria Arena, broadcast in Spain by Movistar Deportes
– 1st match: Barcelona – Gran Canaria: Tuesday, May 31, at 9:30 p.m., at the Palau Blaugrana, broadcast in Spain by #Vamos
#Barcelona #Gran #Canaria #ACB #Playoff #matches #crosses #dates #times
Leave a Reply