The Endesa League reaches the playoffs play off. Four quarterfinals open fire to the most interesting part of the season in Spanish basketball. Seven teams will seek to dethrone Barcelona, ​​winner last year with Pau Gasol in the squad, beginning the adventure on May 24. Below we offer the service information of one of the four series of this phase: Barcelona – Granca.

How to watch Barcelona – Gran Canaria online and on TV?

– 1st match: Barcelona – Gran Canaria: Friday, May 27, at 9:00 p.m., at the Palau Blaugrana, broadcast in Spain by #Vamos

– 2nd match: Gran Canaria – Barcelona: Sunday, May 29, at 9:00 p.m., at the Gran Canaria Arena, broadcast in Spain by Movistar Deportes

– 1st match: Barcelona – Gran Canaria: Tuesday, May 31, at 9:30 p.m., at the Palau Blaugrana, broadcast in Spain by #Vamos