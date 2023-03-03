FC Barcelona took a small advantage towards the final of the Copa del Rey this Thursday by winning 0-1 in their visit to Real Madrid, in the first leg of the semifinals of the KO tournament.

An own goal by Eder Militao (26) will allow Barça to face the second leg in the tie at the Camp Nou on April 5, after a great exercise in resistance at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Barça team found some luck in a match in which they came under pressure from the meringues, spurred on by their fans, who in a month will have to go and try to turn the result around in Barcelona.

Real Madrid practically locked up the Catalans, who, deprived of the ball, tried to overcome the locals with counterattacks and long balls. The meringues turned their attack on the left where Vinicius appeared, the protagonist of an intense fight throughout the entire game with the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, to put balls into the area.

After a quarter of an hour, Karim Benzema saw a goal disallowed for offside (13), before trying his luck with another shot deflected by the defense for a corner (15). The Real Madrid captain did not have his best night, closely watched by the Barça central defenders, who cut off several passes that were looking for the Frenchman.

The own goal that defined the classic in the Copa del Rey

In the midst of white dominance, a bad delivery by Eduardo Camavinga ended with a shot by Franck Kessié that Thibaut Courtois kicked out, with the bad luck that the rebound hit Militao and slipped into the white goal (26).

The goal broke the match, which had been heating up with many fouls. Real Madrid traded dominance for precipitation, against a Barça that managed to control the ball a bit more until the break.

The pause served to reassure Real Madrid, who on the return returned to take control of the game against a Barcelona, ​​very locked up behind. Vinicius forced Ter Stegen to get a saving hand in a cross that was poisoned and seemed to sneak into the Barça goal (49).

Barcelona, ​​pushed towards their goal by Real Madrid, barely had Raphinha alone to go out when he managed to steal the ball. The locals came a lot, but without creating real danger in the face of the rival goal, while Barcelona bet on counterattacking exits looking to take advantage of the spaces behind the rival.

The grief of Karim Benzema (left) and Vinicius Jr.

The Barça team was able to increase their tally with another well-directed shot by Kessié, but his teammate Ansu Fati, who had come on for Raphinha (69), cleared the ball that went into Courtois’s goal (72).

In the last quarter of an hour, Barcelona barely left their field, but Real Madrid couldn’t find the last pass to balance the match. Rodrygo, who had entered for Nacho (67), tried his luck on the bell with a shot that went just wide (90).

The merengue team ended up dumped on Ter Stegen’s goal, but Barcelona’s resistance ended up paying off to take the victory and the advantage.

with AFP

