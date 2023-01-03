The Barcelona sports area is already planning the assembly of the squad for the following season and it seems that the Catalans could move their chips for at least 3 signings, one per area, a central defender that covers the retirement of Gerard Piqué, a midfielder that is a generational replacement Sergio Busquets and a center forward to fill the gap left by Memphis Depay who will leave the team as a free agent in the summer.
That being the case, Alemany is in charge of probing and offering footballers to the culé project of Xavi and Laporta and it seems that the man in question has the options for each area of the field very clear. In the case of the striker, the club could not fight with Real Madrid for Endrick, so they decided to look at another of the planet’s pearls, Yousseffa Moukoko, whose signature can only materialize in the summer market due to the financial limitations of the club. picture of the city of Barcelona.
Sport anticipates that under any scenario, Barcelona will present an offer to Moukoko and his people after the German resists the attacks of Borussia Dortmund to renew him, however, the position of the club is clear, as of today there is no margin to try his signing, because even if there is money to buy his letter, there will be no room to sign him up in La Liga, not even giving Memphis a start this winter, since they have already paid 50% of his salary. Being like this, the culés expect patience from Moukoko and negotiate the arrival of him for the summer.
#Barcelona #signing #young #German #summer #jewel
