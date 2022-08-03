The Barcelona has made an effort to strengthen itself this season through different strategies implemented by President Joan Laporta. With it came players like Robert LewandowskiRapinha, Jules Koundé, among others, with a view to the Blaugrana club once again being a contender for LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, 10 days before the start of the league tournament in Spain, one of Barca’s problems is registering their signings without getting into trouble due to LaLiga’s fair play. The detail is that, so far, it is not seen which of the possible exits can materialize soon.

Frankie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite are the names that have sounded like possible casualties, although without specifying so far. In the case of the first, it was on the radar of the Man Utd but the negotiations have advanced, despite the fact that for Barcelona it would represent a saving in terms of salary.

As to Braithwaite, like De Jong, does not want to leave the club and according to the European press, in case of termination, he would demand to be paid for the two years remaining on his contract. While depayAccording to Mundo Deportivo, he is willing to leave if it is as a free agent, arguing that this is how he arrived with the Blaugranas.

Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are other names that have been handled as possible exits, but for the moment without any progress. Despite this, Joan Laporta has expressed his confidence in being able to register his signings before the start of the tournament, as well as Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto after renewing them.

“We do everything they ask to register them. I guess they won’t hinder us. I hope that LaLiga makes the same interpretation as us. If not, we’ll solve it”, he declared during the presentation of Koundé. Barcelona will debut in LaLiga against Vallecano Ray on Saturday, August 13, so you have 10 days left to resolve departures and registrations.