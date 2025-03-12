Real Madrid arrived in Barcelona with a promise in the boots. “Do not faint,” said Alberto Toril. And the Madrid team tried to bring that proposal to fruition. The Queen 2025 Cup will not be the first title of White, Impossible the feat … to lift the 0-5 of the first leg, and more after receiving another three goals, but they leave with another face of the Johan Cruyff and a goal in the backpack (3-1, Patri Guijarro and two of Pajor, Bruun; 8-1 in the global).

They suffered in the first leg, at home, a corrective of the good ones, nothing of small details but huge differences between a Barcelona that was exhibited and a Madrid that had no redemption option. But the white team showed some more tempering at a foreign house. A step later, firmer and more aggressive, in the staging and speed in a first part that, numbers apart, could be classified as balanced. Especially thanks to an athenea of ​​the castle desperate for playing the limit to which it fell again and again, and a rear that tried to plug the power of the Catalans how much it could.

The opportunities fell into Salma’s boots, Aitana, Kika, Hansen, and Madrid lasted little, unable to get rid of Barca pressure as soon as it fell into possession. But there was endurance and good face. “Do not faint.”

Despite the effort, it was a matter of minutes and insistence that the first Barca goal uploaded to the scoreboard. It reached 24 minutes. On the right wing, Graham’s play before an error in the pass forward of Athenea, passes to Patri Guijarro, which was final in the hand in hand with Mass.

From there, Madrid began to suffer more. Barcelona already played as I wanted, how much wanted, you pass between lines, chopped above, always in the opposite field, and no matter how much they tried to win meters, Athena was always too alone and Feller could not with everything.

“They may be playing smaller, but the result …”, said Guijarro to rest. The passage through the wardrobe activated the Catalans, in addition, much more aggressive since the beginning before some Real Madrid players who had put a good face in the first part, but showed more lagoons in this second.

Three very clear occasions of those of Pere Romeu, which reached the white area in Tromba, with four, five and up to six troops, preceded the second goal, the work of Pajor, just exit the field. The Polish, maximum scorer of the Barca club, took advantage of a Méndez error taking out the ball and did not forgive against Mass.

There Barcelona relaxed and went for all Madrid. Impossible to overcome the global disadvantage, finally White reached the plays. He had the first Algeldahl goal, but he hit too scaled; Feller was also tried, but his shot left tilted. It is true that those of Toril would barely add four pitches, none among the three sticks, but it was another the face shown in the Johan Cruyff.

But if it was forgiven in one area, it was executed in the other. With that smell and that agility in the area that has made it leader of the table, Pajor found the hole to make the third. A sentence of inequality that still exists between one team and another, because if there were no more goals at the end of the meeting, it was more for lack of intensity of the premises than for something else, overturned as those of Romeu always in the rival area, even with a less march, with options for Rolfo, Schertenleib; The Real Madrid collected and exhausted.

Even so, and despite adding the defeat number 20 in as many meetings, Bruun won the consolation prize to this other face shown in the Johan Cruyff with a goal in the added time.

«Very happy for another final, for another victory and for another good game. We think every day of improving, the objective of the titles of the season, hopefully we can repeat the four titles. Madrid is a great team, we will always go out one hundred percent, ”said Patri Guijarro.