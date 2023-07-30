With his name ringing in the rumors to leave Barcelona, Ousmane Dembelewith a goal in a stupendous move on the scoreboard, claimed vindication this Saturday and paved the way for Barca’s thrashing of Real Madrid 3-0 in a vibrant, intense and highly entertaining friendly played in Dallas (Texas, USA). .

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, with 82,026 spectators (record for a classic in the US) and a fantastic atmosphere in the stands, hosted this duel that marked Barcelona’s third win in three friendlies against Madrid on US soil ( 3-2 in 2017 in Miami and 1-0 in 2022 in Las Vegas).

Fermín López, with an impressive left foot for his first goal for Barcelona, ​​and Ferran Torres sealed the beating already in the final stretch.

Still with the echo of Xavi Hernández’s statements about the “intensity” of these friendlies, this Dallas classic, with both coaches betting on their gala elevens, had everything: from a missed penalty by Vinícius Jr. to six chances that they ended up on the wood (five of the whites) going through fights between both teams and three injured before the break: Ilkay Gündogan and Andreas Christensen in Barcelona and Ferland Mendy in Madrid.

Weighed down by their lack of aim, this was Madrid’s first loss this pre-season after beating Milan 3-2 and Manchester United 2-0 while Barcelona opened this US tour after losing 5 -3 against Arsenal.

nothing friendly

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

Barcelona started with personality and controlled possession with a double pivot formed by Frenkie de Jong and Oriol Romeu and a lot of mobility from the four offensive players. In the 3rd minute, Romeu left Thibaut Courtois’s crossbar trembling with a fabulous volley that reflected the solid culé start.

The whites, pressing high up, tried to exploit the spaces with the speed of Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr. However, Barcelona opened the scoring using strategy on a side free kick. Ilkay Gundogan threatened to cross but served it flat to the front for Pedri, who perfectly found a Dembélé who had slipped between the rival lines to unleash a dry and hard shot that ended up in the net.

Very good goal from Barcelona. Pedri and Dembelé built it. He defined the Frenchman with a powerful shot. Xavi’s team beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Clásico.pic.twitter.com/MTZ6n6N4iG — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 29, 2023

Madrid was about to equalize the score just after thanks to a penalty from a handball Ronald Araujo, but Vinícius Jr. sent his maximum penalty to the crossbar. The Brazilian would hit the crossbar again before the break – and Jude Bellingham also hit the post – in another of the abundant chances of a very colorful first half.

In Barcelona, ​​Dembélé, a dagger down the right wing against an overwhelmed Mendy, touched the second but his cross wandered through the small area without finding a finisher. Little by little Madrid grew and from 1930 he had several opportunities, especially in the boots of a Rodrygo who ran into a wall called Ter Stegen.

First he released a missile from a direct free kick that the goalkeeper took out perfectly with a changed hand and, already in discount, he finished off from point-blank range but the German showed off his reflexes to avoid the goal. Barcelona could also have gone to the locker room with a larger income but Dembélé, after a serious error by the Merengue defense, failed to overcome a huge Courtois in one-on-one.

The first part was lived with passion and several frictions between the players, some ugly and out of place tackle and a brawl in the last stretch of the half for a game that did not seem friendly at all. Even so, the worst thing at half-time was the bulky casualties since Gündogan and Christensen in Barcelona and Mendy in Madrid withdrew before the intermission due to physical problems.

no aim

It was difficult for the pace to be maintained at the restart and the game slowed down. Carlo Ancelotti opted for the old rockers Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to reactivate a fairly thick Madrid midfield.

Madrid gained presence, hitting the crossbar once again with a huge shot by Aurélien Tchouaméni and coming close to equalizing three times in the boots of Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian slipped at the most inopportune moment when he was going to shoot from the penalty spot; after a great individual play he was about to score a great goal but his shot missed by centimeters; and, in the final stretch, he crashed into the crossbar again.

Madrid ended up paying dearly for the lack of aim and Barcelona closed their victory with a phenomenal left-footed shot from outside the area by Fermín López in minute 85 and with a definitive goal from Ferran Torres in minute 91.

EFE

