Free agency is a way of negotiation that is fashionable in world football and that seems to have come to stay, the players have understood that this is an ideal way to negotiate on their own their future in the club that they most want, while that teams understand this path as a way of saving, although they run the risk of losing players by the same method.
One of the protagonists of this free agent market is the German Antonio Rudiger, who has grown by leaps and bounds with Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and has positioned himself as one of the best centers on the planet today, which is why which is claimed by several top teams on the planet, including Barcelona.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi and Laporta like the German defender and would seek to make him an offer that could convince him to join the Catalans next summer, a situation that will not be easy at all, since it is known that the German has a strong preference for Real Madrid. Barcelona has a need for defenders and they want to solve it in the summer, being Rudiger the option that everyone likes the most in Barcelona.
