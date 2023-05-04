euroleague – rooms – working day 3 zalgiris barca

Vesely, capital for the triumph together with Satoransky, during the duel in Kaunas. ALIUS KOROLIOVAS WWW.FOTOGRAFAS.EU (Euroleague Basketball via Getty)

As symphonic as it was thunderous, the Zalgiris anthem was sung by 15,000 people a cappella and as a welcome for Barcelona, ​​an intimidating but precious roar, the kind that gives goosebumps and explains that sport is passion, and basketball a way of life in Lithuania. It was not for less, because Zalgiris fell 2-0 in the tie and needed the win to avoid being left out of Europe. He did not achieve it because Barça has gone into combustion in this final stretch as it had been proposed after the last-minute bumps of the previous year. Thus, by fast track, the Catalans sealed a return ticket to Kaunas, the scene of the Final Four from May 19 to 21.

Jasikevicius, a prodigal son in Kaunas, wanted his team to match the rival’s bravery, since it is known that Zalgiris is a physical team that dignifies the trade with hard work. And Barça responded from the start in the best of ways, an intense defense, the kind that doesn’t let you breathe, much less find easy shooting positions. At the same time, Vesely started as the last stake ended, with six points from the first eight of the team, the foreman of the paint. “We’ll take a picture and go home!” Maksvytis yelled at those in green in the first timeout, a sharp-eyed anger that woke up Zalgiris, as they went from 3-13 in seven and a half minutes to 10-13 at the end of the first quarter. Possible, also, due to the nonsense Barça offensive, loss after loss, finally timid before the electrifying Lithuanian roar.

A triple from Lekavicius put the tables (15-15) and Zalgiris settled there, ahead thanks to the work and doll of Dimsa, an omnipotent player who was a real headache for Barça, who still couldn’t find the ramp to the basket—perhaps from the low post, but no longer from an uncoupled Vesely—in the same way that Mirotic did not appear, anonymous when the team claimed him. Although it was released before the intermission to give continuity to Abrines’ triple, to put Barça back in front, who went to the locker room with a 26-29 score. Meager marker that explained the lack of skill and the abundance of tremors.

Satoransky asked for the ball at the restart, aware that there is no base that equals him in physicality and height -2.01 meters-, capable of clearing the rival’s iron defense. Two choffs from the perimeter and anger of the Lithuanian coach, who took an unsportsmanlike and heated up the atmosphere even more, if possible. He did not affect Barça, a cold mind and a tight wrist. Like those three straight 3-pointers from Tobey, that shot from Vesely from midrange, or that new shot from the perimeter by Abrines. Advantage of 13 points for the Catalans in the absence of the last chapter.

Accused of not knowing how to manage the wind in favor during Jasikevicius’ tenure, Barça was short-circuited at times, 11 points in a row against to return to the narrowness, also to unleash madness in the pavilion. But Vesely returned from his vacation at the same time that Jokubaitis asked for the flashes and Abrines and Mirotic played snipers again, enough to shell Zalgiris, to get the safe-conduct for the Final Four for the third consecutive year and dream of the laurel that Barça raised in 2003 and 2010.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.