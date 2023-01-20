Barcelona – Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Barcelona. The alleged violence took place on December 30 in a Barcelona night club, police told the Associated Press.

Alves – reads Mundo Deportivo – gave himself up this morning in front of Mossos d’Esquadra. After releasing a statement, the Brazilian footballer left the police station arrested aboard a police car, a few minutes after 10 in the morning, to be taken to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona where he will go to court.

Victim’s accusation

The woman, who was with some friends partying at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan city last December, told police that the 39-year-old Brazilian footballer harassed her. Accompanied by her friends, the woman reported the incident to the nightclub’s security personnelwhich activated the relevant protocol in these cases and notified the Mossos d’Esquadra.

That night the woman left Sutton crying: she was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​​​where she underwent a medical examination that is practiced on all women who have suffered sexual violence. Two days later, the young woman filed a complaint about the facts and the Mossos started an investigation conducted by the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona.

Alves defense

The former player admitted that he went to the Sutton ma nightclub that night he denies assaulting the woman in the bathroom of a VIP area of ​​the club, as reported by the victim. In a statement to Antena 3, the footballer assured that he did not even know the victim, that he did not know that there was someone in the bathroom when he entered and that he had been reported for the young woman’s will to harm him.

Even the footballer’s entourage denied the facts to the ABC newspaper, confirming that he was in Sutton “for a short time” and noting that “nothing happened”. Alves currently plays for Mexican club Pumas.