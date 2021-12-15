Argentine striker Barcelona Sergio Aguero announced his retirement at 33 years old. He stated this on press conferences…

“I decided to end my professional career. This is a very difficult moment, but for the sake of my health, ”said Aguero. The reason was heart problems.

In early November, it became known that Aguero would miss several months. According to the results of the examination, the player was diagnosed with tachycardia. The reason was Aguero’s discomfort during the Spanish championship match against Alaves on October 30. The Argentinean felt bad and was substituted in the first half.

Aguero spent his first season with Barcelona. He took part in five appearances for the Catalan club and scored one goal. Since 2011, the forward has played for Manchester City in England. As part of the team, he won the English Premier League five times.