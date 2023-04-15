euroleague working day 3. 4 barca Valencia Basketball

Encouraged by the prize of being second in this phase of the Euroleague, Barça beat Valencia Basket at the Palau with more enthusiasm than expected, already discounting their ticket for the pre-match qualifiers. Final Four. That led to Maccabi’s victory over Madrid on Thursday -it was third in contention- and Abrines took advantage of that, stellar from the perimeter, a tight-fitting gunner, a three-pointer to unstitch the rival. Mirotic joined the party, an increasingly intoned version of his, according to what his contract demands and the halo of being the best. A concoction that was enough for the Barca triumph and Valencia’s farewell to the competition, a remarkable season of his that has a magnet for the future, already renewed for example by Chris Jones. Baskonia also said goodbye, who was waiting at the forward but with enthusiasm for Zalgiris’s challenge against Bayern, finally a tight victory and a loud slap from the Lithuanians to dismount Peñarroya’s team.

Although Barcelona began the duel with a general confusion, three losses and defensive gaps, they soon asked for the ball, the flashes and the leading role Mirotic, a scoring machine, a cyclone that won the battle in the paint and, incidentally, also expressed himself from the perimeter. His effervescence takes color and shape, his basketball imposes and, incidentally, dictates the resolutions of the matches. But Valencia was not satisfied -for that reason trying to climb some position in the table and improve the juicy financial prizes of the competition-, driven by Jones and Harper, but also by a Dubljevic who once again cracked the second unit of Barça , irregular and inconsistent. Neither Higgins nor Kalinic, nor Sanli nor Tobey said theirs… So the first unit reappeared on the scene to close the second act, triples by Satoransky -spectacular his 51% success rate from the perimeter in the European season, figures that no one expected- and above all from the sniper Abrines, who before the match received a tribute for adding 500 games with the Barça jersey and who thanked him with skill and wrist, five running triples to earn another thunderous ovation from the Palau.

It happens that this Valencia has a callous and knows how to cling to the parties despite the setbacks, a fighting mentality like few others. He came within three points (51-48) after the intermission, an example of his competitiveness. But on the inside Vesely, who improves with each play that passes through his hands, and on the outside Mirotic -although he shot without brake, one of lime and another of sand- clarified again that Barça did not want to miss the candy of being second, 11 points rent before the last dance (72-61).

Alexander and Radebaugh once again explained that the white flag is not in Valencia’s dressing room, that like a cat it has seven lives, which it won’t be for not trying. They were again within six points (74-68). But they finally suffered the disconnection, foolish in the shot and hesitant in defense. Eden for Mirotic, of course, who denied them the major as did Satoransky, a point guard who has a hand and confidence, who is made for the big stages, a substantial change at Barça compared to the previous year when Calathes was there. Good news now that what is important and decisive is just around the corner. Exactly, in two weeks, when the team will fight Zalgiris. Madrid, for its part, will do so against Partizán.

