It seemed that with the departure of stars like Messi, Suárez or Griezmann, Barcelona would have problems finding new sponsors, but the reality is not like that. The culé team is the team with the most followers on all social networks in the world, something that continues to make their brand arouse the interest of large multinationals.
His contract with Rakuten and Beko is about to end, they only have six months left and Barcelona are already studying the first offers they have on the table. Two of the names that have sounded have been Polkadot and Spotify, with which Barcelona would have already met, but the piece that sounds the most of all would be VeganNation.
VeganNation has made an offer to FC Barcelona to become its main sponsor for the next few years. The offer for the front of the shirt, the sleeve and the training clothes would far exceed the sum of Rakuten and Beko, since they would be willing to offer around €80M.
In addition VeganNation has also presented a second option to FC Barcelona, a ‘joint venture’ hand in hand with Tencent (Asian giant), the largest technology company in the world that wants to offer its services to this new community that is growing more every day. Tencent, valued at more than 500,000 million dollars, is interested in opening different lines of business with FC Barcelona, especially in a new market niche, the Metaverse. The amount he would offer would not yet be clear.
