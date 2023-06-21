Gundogan, with the Champions League trophy won this year with Manchester City. PAUL ELLIS (AFP)

Barcelona has practically secured the signing of Ikay Gündogan, a 32-year-old German international midfielder and captain of Manchester City, a club with which his contract ends on the 30th. closed and even Sports world published that it was signed this Wednesday in Munich.

The situation is similar to the one that occurred with Iñigo Martínez, Athletic’s international central defender, who already passed his medical examination in Barcelona at the beginning of the month. The tests on Gundogan were carried out in Germany and the negotiations were finalized in Munich by the Barcelona soccer director Mateu Alemany. Both Gundogan and Iñigo Martínez demanded guarantees from Barcelona that they could be registered in LaLiga de Fútbol Profesional according to the viability plan presented by Barcelona. The former City player’s link with Barcelona would be for two seasons, with an option for a third, and he would receive around nine million a year.

The midfielder, of Turkish origin, has opted for the Barça club after ruling out his renewal by Manchester City, a team with which he considers he has already completed a cycle after winning the treble this season: League, Cup (FA) and Champions. Gundogan is a bet by Xavi, who considers him a priority after the failed return of Leo Messi. The bad economic situation and the need to lower the salary mass forces Barça to bid for players who are ending their contracts like Gündogan. The room for maneuver is scarce despite the departures of Piqué, Busquets and Jordi Alba. We must not forget the economic impact —estimated at around 50 million—, which means the return, for now, of players on loan such as Umtiti, Lenglet and Dest.

The addition of Gundogan, who has played for City for seven years and has won five English leagues, two FA Cups and one Champions League, will mean a leap in quality for Xavi’s squad. The coach has expressed the need to incorporate a player to help improve a passing line that depends above all on Pedri.

Despite City’s proposal, Gündogan has agreed to Barça. It was Pep Guardiola, coach of the citizen, who confirmed the intentions of the English club on Monday: “We want it to continue; he is a player who has been very important to us. If he ultimately decides to go to Barcelona, ​​I will only tell Gundo that he will have a great time, ”said the former Barça coach.

Gundogan, who also had an offer from Saudi Arabia and knew of Arsenal’s interest, wanted to resolve his future before the start of the holidays and that is why the negotiations with Barcelona were triggered. The Barça club now aspires to speed up the departures to be able to face a third essential signing such as the midfielder after the departure of captain Sergio Busquets. The options have been reduced due to the refusals of Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) and Josua Kimmich (Bayern Munich). The hiring of a right back and a striker are also among Xavi’s requests.

