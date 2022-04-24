Rayo Vallecano, without Falcao García, who was a substitute, won 1-0 in the Barcelona field this Sunday in a game postponed from the 21st day of the League, which allows the Madrid team to practically tie the permanence.

A goal by Álvaro García (7) gave Rayo Vallecano three golden points, surprising Barcelona, ​​who were looking for a victory to establish themselves in second place in the league.

The defeat of the Barça team, second classified, tied on points with Sevilla, practically opens the door for Real Madrid to become league champion next weekend. A draw against Español will suffice for the meringues to win the title.

Lightning surprised input

The azulgrana team got stuck again this Sunday against a Rayo Vallecano that made their rival very uncomfortable with their high and intense pressure. The Madrid team took an early lead when Álvaro García defined with a great shot close to the post after taking advantage of a filtered pass from Isi Palazón (7).

Rayo closely marked Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, short-circuiting circulation in the center of the Barça field, condemning the Catalans to look for the bands to progress. The azulgrana team managed to shake off the rival pressure in the last minutes of the first half, adding a little more speed to their game.

At the stroke of half-time, Pablo Martín Páez Gaviria ‘Gavi’ was able to equalize, but his shot hit Dimitrievski’s crossbar (43). After the break, Rayo returned to their initial plan, pressing very high and defending in the opposite field to the despair of Barça, who could not get out comfortably.

Xavi moved the bench in search of gunpowder to encourage a Barça that could not disturb the Rayista goal. The changes served to encourage the Barça team that took a step forward, pressing higher and with more intensity.

As in the first half, Barça turned on the opposing goal in the last minutes of the second half, but the score did not change.

AFP

