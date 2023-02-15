Because of 18 secondsThe Barcelona she saw a footballer fade. It is the case of Julian Araujo.

THE FACT – The Catalan club, on the last day of the transfer market, wanted to make the transfer of the official Mexican under the LA Galaxybut something went wrong. How come?

The Catalans, according to the local press, would submitted the required documents too late to the Spanish League. So the deal actually broke out. Barça, to date, still does not want to accept it. The club of Lewandowski is of the opinion that the delay was not caused by any fault of its own. Rather, the sporting director of Barcelona Mateu Alemany claims that there was a glitch in La Liga’s computer systems: “We couldn’t register it” he has declared.

AND NOW? – The Barcelona, however, is confident. As he writes Sports worldthe Los Angeles club has accepted the transfer despite the delay. “We have to wait and see what FIFA decides” said the DS Blaugrana.

