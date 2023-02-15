The Barcelona has assured that in the past it contracted the services of an external provider (DASNIL 95 SL) to have “technical reports” related to professional arbitration and in order to “complement information required by the coaching staff of the first team and the subsidiary”.

Catalan scandal

This has been reflected in a statement issued as a result of information from the program ‘Que t’hi jugues’ from BE Catalonia in which it was revealed that the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for a alleged crime of corruption between individuals at a company owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, former referee and number two of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, for payments of 1.4 million euros made by FC Barcelona between 2016 and 2018.



Through a statement, FC Barcelona informs that the Catalan club “hired in the past” the services of an external technical consultant, who supplied in video format “technical reports referring to players in the lower categories of the Spanish State for the technical secretary”. of the Barcelona entity.

“Additionally, the relationship with the same external provider was extended with technical reports related to professional arbitration in order to complement the information required by the coaching staff of the first team and the subsidiary, a common practice in professional football clubs,” he says. it’s a statement. The Barcelona club reports that currently “this type of outsourced services” falls on a professional “assigned to the soccer area“.

In its statement, Barcelona regrets that “this information appears precisely at the best sporting moment of this season” and ensures that it will take “legal action against anyone who misrepresents the image of the Club with possible insinuations contrary to the reputation of the entity that can be produce as a result of this information”.

Laporta reacts

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​considers that “It is not by chance” that at times like the present “in which Barcelona is doing well” information appears such as those published today on the investigation by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office of some payments made by the Catalan entity to a company owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

“The news raises doubts and it is no coincidence that it comes out now. On the part of FC Barcelona, ​​any captious, tendentious interpretation that insinuates things that are not, will receive the appropriate response from the club and therefore we reserve all the necessary actions to defend the reputation and interests of FC Barcelona”, Laporta said in a statement to the Catalan club’s media.

In addition, the Barca president stated: “Culers, it is no coincidence that this information or information of this type is now coming out at a time when Barcelona is doing well, it is not by chance.”

Laporta explained that in the past the club had contracted the services of an external consultant to prepare technical reports on players of lower categories of Spanish football and also, additionally, this same consultant, provided arbitration advice.

“All this is very normal in the big clubs, as it has always been done. In fact, we have already internalized arbitration advice today and within the organization chart it is assigned to the football area, with total normality,” said Laporta, who insisted that this type of news “causes doubts” and that “it is not by chance that they come out now.”

