Barcelona ended tremendously satisfied with the victory, especially for having achieved it after playing from 22 minutes with a player less after the expulsion of Pau Cubarsí for knocking Pavlidis when I faced Szczesny. One of the best players in the game was Pedrithat he received the MVP of the meeting and that was the first to assess the Barca victory, which gives them an advantage over the return in Montjuïc. «This victory has a lot of merit. With early expulsion we have known how to defend and have taken advantage of our chances. When they have expelled us Cubarsí We have known what we had to do. We claimed a previous push from Pavlidis, but I have not seen the play. Now for the return, ”said the Canary.

Several players ended up very tired of the effort made after having to play almost the entire game with ten players. “In the end I was uploading everything, but when it is necessary to help you have to run like the one that most,” he explained, before congratulating Tec, he did not have a good performance in the group stage match against Benfica: “The last time here, Szczesny did not go very happy. It has saved us many. Under sticks for a lot, it is very large ». And he wanted to send a message of prudence: «Satisfied with how the game has been given, but It is half the work. Now you have to win at home ».

Raphinha He couldn’t erase his face smile. A new goal and very valuable. «Impossible not to be tired of a game like this. We had an idea and with the expulsion the plans change. We knew how to be concentrated in the game. The most important thing is victory, ”explained the Brazilian, who valued the red to Cubarsí:«Expulsion changes everythingthe plans, the way of playing. In my head I knew it was going to be a complicated game. We had to suffer and defend to bring an important game for Barcelona ». And, of course, he also praised his goalkeeper: «We knew we could have one or two, but we had to be centered. If we had the occasion, we had to mark. I have Szczesny in the ‘fantasy’ And I think he has scored enough for me.

Szczesny He also attended Movistar. He had finally embroidered a game. «We are very happy. The work is not over. There is a game to play and we have to end in a professional way, “he started before adding:” We have understood what we had to do after expulsion. We have played compact, limiting counterattacks. We have shown that we can win games showing the other side of this team ». It self -enhanced: «I really liked the first stop. It was important to start without granting many goals, “but made it clear that” the best game is yet to come. ” And he smiled in stating that “Pedri has taken the best player’s trophy, but I think I can take half.”









Hansi Flick I was also satisfied with the victory and wanted to make it clear that «I am very proud, because after the 22nd minute with one less player It is a great team performance». He spared no praise especially towards his goalkeeper and Pedri. We had a good goalkeeper today. We have made it great. We have defended as a unit «, he said about Szczesny. He added: »Pedri is at an incredible level. We are very happy to have him «. The German coach regretted having to get out of the field Dani Olmo As soon as, because of the expulsion of Cubarsí: «We had to choose someone. It had nothing to do with his performance. We have chosen well, ”he justified.