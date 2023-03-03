Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona, ​​the leaders of the Spanish Football League, announced, on Friday, in a statement that its midfielder, Sergi Roberto, has extended his contract until June 30, 2024, explaining that the penalty clause was set at 400 million euros.

Roberto, who was born in Reus, Catalonia, had a contract next June, and thus extended his contract for one season.

Roberto, 31, began his football career in Santis Croce, 100 km south of Barcelona, ​​and then joined La Masia, the famous Barcelona training center, since the age of 14, after a short stint with Nastic Tarragona.

Roberto has been playing in the first team of the Catalan club since 2010, and he has only defended the colors of Barcelona in his football career, but coach Xavi Hernandez did not use his services much this season, so he pushed him mainly in only 13 games since the start of the season.

Sergi Roberto played 11 international matches, and his last call-up to the ranks of “La Roja” goes back to the semi-finals of the European Nations League 2021, where he played seven minutes against Italy, before sitting on the bench in the final match against France.

His moment of glory in the Blaugrana shirt dates back to the eighth of March 2017, when Barcelona achieved its famous “comeback” by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the second leg of the Champions League final by scoring a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.