He Barcelona He is not willing to be without Dani Olmo for the remainder of the season. For this reason, he plans to exhaust all the avenues he has left and has presented the petition for the very cautious before the Higher Sports Council to ensure that the footballer, and also Pau Víctor, who is in the same situation, can be registered by the Spanish Federation and LaLiga. In fact, the two players are in Saudi Arabiawhere this Wednesday the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup will be played between Barcelona and Athletic Club (the second semi-final will be played between Real Madrid and Mallorca on Thursday). The Barça club hopes that it will be resolved favorably and Olmo will be able to play the match. For this reason it has been decided to present a very precautionary and not a precautionary one, to have more options to win the resource.

With this measure, Barcelona intends that the C.S.D. Make a ruling as soon as possible and don’t waste time. In this sense, the precautionary measure is much faster and more effective, since the CSD must process it urgently, as it is estimated that the damage that both the footballers and the Barça entity could receive is imminent, since it is reflected in their performance in official competitions.

It must be taken into account that one of the characteristics of the very precautionary procedure is that the judge can resolve without having to hear the allegations. from LaLiga or the RFEFso you only need the information you already have about the case. In this sense the process is streamlined. However, although this is a measure that may be imminent, it would not be definitive. It would only serve to stop the damage that the club is receiving but Barcelona could end up losing the case later. Yes indeed, Olmo and Pau Victor They could be registered immediately and play for the next six months until they could be registered normally for the next season starting July 1.

A certain optimism prevails in the Catalan club because they believe that this path can prosper, although they are also aware that after the latest refusals by LaLiga, the Federation and the courts those who have been approached, the CSD could align itself with them. This without forgetting the media pressure and that exerted by other clubs, which would feel harmed if Olmo continues playing as a Barça player.









The case could be solved today, although the resolution could be delayed for a few days. If the precautionary measure is not obtained, ordinary justice would remain. And President Laporta is expected to speak at a press conference, to explain everything that has happened in recent weeks and answer questions from the media, when this situation is resolved.