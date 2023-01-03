After the truce of the pandemic, when most cities improved their air quality, Barcelona returned in 2022 to exceed the maximum for nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) pollution set by the European Union. The Eixample station, the one that usually registers the highest pollution levels, exceeded an average of 40 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) of NO₂ and closed the year with 42.4. On the other hand, in Madrid, the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, appeared this Monday to boast that, for the first time, the city complied with European requirements and no station exceeded 40 µg/m³ of NO₂, not even the one in the Plaza Elíptica, which usually registers the worst indicators and stayed at 39.7 µg/m³.

The two stations (Eixample and Plaza Elíptica) are something like the “mine canaries” of Barcelona and Madrid, because they are the ones that report the most pollution, the thermometer with the worst indicators, and European regulations establish that no station in the cities may exceed 40 µg/m³. Barcelona has 11 stations that measure air quality and Madrid has 24. The results for 2022 are partly explained by the weather. Madrid registered values ​​above the limit in the Plaza Elíptica until September, but in November there were 18 rainy days and in December, 15, with data from the Retiro station. On the other hand, Barcelona has lived in 2022 a year with several temperature records, little rain and little wind.

The data for 2022 in Barcelona, ​​published from official sources by the informative portal Pollution Barcelona, show that the situation in Barcelona is not as bad as in 2019 (50µg/m³ of NO₂ was close to 50µg/m³ in the Eixample), but that after the two years of truce from the pandemic, the city once again fails to comply with the legal limits that set by the European institutions. The Councilor for Climate Emergency, Eloi Badia, stated before Christmas and before the eventuality of closing the year in breach of the legal limit, that the city has advanced with measures such as the Low Emission Zone (ZBE), but must “continue working” to reduce pollution.

All this occurs when the European courts have just condemned Spain for the pollution of Barcelona and Madrid, and when the European institutions themselves are waiting to lower the legal limit of urban pollution by NO₂ to adapt it to the levels set by the Organization World Health Organization (WHO), although there is still no date. And another relevant fact: the rise in pollution in Barcelona occurs in a city that was a pioneer in Spain, in 2020, in implementing an ambitious Low Emission Zone (LEZ) due to its scope, almost 100 square kilometers, where circulation is prohibited to the most polluting cars, those that do not have an environmental label.

In Barcelona, ​​the 2022 records show worrying data in the case of pollution by large particles (PM10). PM10 levels rise compared to 2021, especially at traffic stations. They comply with the 40 micrograms per cubic meter set by Europe, but they exceed the limit of 15 micrograms per cubic meter (29.89 in traffic ―with a worrying upturn― and 22.10 in background ones, away from traffic) that established by the WHO as a reference value. “The global assessment is that it is necessary to define more measures, we know that we are not complying and there is some improvement due to the renewal of vehicles on the road, but the limit will drop in the medium term,” warns Miquel Ortega, head of Contaminació Barcelona. After announcing the reduction in requirements, the European Commission must now publish a regulation that the Member States must comply with, although it will set a calendar that the expert places between the years 2027 and 2030. Ortega also warns of the lack of a more complete measurement network in Barcelona: “Cry out to heaven especially in the case of small particles, PM2.5, which are the most harmful because they penetrate more easily when breathing: it is only measured at the Palau Reial station, which is not for traffic but in the background, and the data is published months late,” he laments. Barcelona has 11 measurement stations. Two close to traffic (Eixample and Gràcia); eight “urban background”, a little further away from traffic; and one suburban, in the Guinardó park.

Eixample Respira, the citizen entity that has spent years demanding a drastic reduction in traffic in the district that supports it the most and that is part of the platform that has launched the idea of ​​an urban toll, understands that the data “show that the measures promoted by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), especially the ZBE, have not been sufficiently effective to reach legal levels”, points out Guille López.

Faced with the setback in Barcelona, ​​triumphalism in Madrid. The capital complied, for the “first time in its history”, with the air quality requirements established by the EU in the 2008 directive, the mayor reported at a press conference in which he expressed his chest about this achievement, which he attributed so much to “the attitude of the people of Madrid” as well as their “new policies” centered on the “comprehensive strategy” Madrid 360. “The combination of environmental and economic sustainability was possible. Thank you Madrid ”, the mayor tweeted after the appearance, in which he went so far as to affirm that“ Madrid, finally, breathes ”. In reality, as Ecologistas en Acción reminded him, what has happened is that the city “has stayed right on the edge.” “We are talking about a variation of just one microgram. From there to saying that the problem is over, there is a giant leap, ”says one of his spokespersons, Juan Bárcena.

The directive is not complied with if a single observatory in a city exceeds the maximum of 40 µg/m³. The capital violated it between 2010 and 2021. In the last two years, only one station exceeded the threshold, Plaza Elíptica, with 41 µg/m³. In 2022, this black point, where a new LEZ was established with fines since February, has been three tenths below, at 39.77 µg/m³, which has allowed compliance with the minimum.

“Relative” triumph

Ecologists in Action believes that it is “a relative triumph”, since “there has not been a substantial improvement” in air quality. “To say that we can now breathe is nonsense, pollution remains at very high levels and close to the maximum,” says Bárcena, to recall that the NO₂ levels in Madrid “double the new annual limit value proposed by the European Commission for 2030 , 20 µg/m3, and quadruple the annual recommendation of the World Health Organization, set in 2021 at 10 µg/m3″. Plaza Elíptica is Madrid’s Eixample, but there are other black spots such as the entrance on Avenida de Extremadura (A-5), where the situation is similar or worse, but there is no metering station.

Bárcena attributes compliance with the “23 years late” regulation – the limit was set in 1999 – to multifactorial reasons, the main one being weather. “There have been favorable atmospheric conditions for the dispersion of pollutants. In the last two months it has rained more than usual, 18 days in November and 15 in December, and there has not been a prolonged anticyclonic situation with thermal inversion and zero wind, which is what triggers the values ​​in Madrid”. Until September, “the data was worse.”

The spokesman adds that “the free/lower price” of public transport could have had some impact, which could have caused “a transfer of the car to the Cercanías at the entrance to the A-42 through Plaza Elíptica”, and the “very insufficient” ZBE of the square, which “barely prohibits the circulation of diesel cars that are 17 years old and gasoline cars that are 20”. He also cites the maintenance in part of teleworking after the pandemic and citizen awareness, “far above that of politicians.”

For Ecologists in Action, “we must move in the opposite direction” to that indicated by the Madrid City Council, which is asking it to decisively, drastically and urgently reduce the number of cars that access and circulate daily through the city to achieve a Significant air improvement. The municipal groups of Más Madrid and the PSOE criticized that the mayor, whom they consider a “denier” of climate change, boasts of “getting a five scraping.”

