Amsterdam (dpa)

Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to an exciting 3/2 victory over Wolfsburg, Germany, today, Saturday, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Barcelona won its second title in the continental championship after winning its first title in 2021, before losing the final match of the championship last year at the hands of French Olympique Lyon.

Polish Eva Bayor advanced with a goal for Wolfsburg three minutes after the start of the match, through a powerful shot.

Alexandra Pope added the second goal for Wolfsburg in the 37th minute with a header, taking advantage of Bayer’s pass.

But Patricia Gutierrez responded with two goals for Barcelona during the first minutes of the second half, then Fridolina Rulfo, the former Wolfsburg player, scored the third goal in the 70th minute.