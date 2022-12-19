ElPozo will face Barcelona in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, a tournament to be held on January 7 and 8 in the Valencian town of Alzira. The tournament will be broadcast by Teledeporte.

The red team, which will appear in this event as runner-up in the last edition, will have a most demanding debut at the event to be held at the Palau d’Esports in Alzira and whose matches will be offered through Teledeporte. In the other semifinal, Movistar Inter and BeSoccer UMA Antequera, the current Copa del Rey champion, will face each other.