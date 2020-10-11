Historic day for Spanish futsal. Barça and ElPozo star in the first Champions League final between teams from the same country. It will be at the Palau Blaugrana, after both teams beat the Russians from KPRF and Tyumen, respectively. Barcelona is pursuing its third European conquest while for ElPozo it would be the first.

Schedule: What time is the futsal Champions League final played?

The meeting will be held at 20:00 at the Palau between Barcelona and ElPozo. Before, at 16:00, the match for third place between Tyumen and Communist Party (KPRF) will take place. Barcelona won the Champions League in 2012 and 2014 while ElPozo played its only final so far in 2008. In addition, the team that wins will accompany Movistar (League champion) in next year’s edition.

Television: Where to watch the Futsal Champions final?

GOL maintains its commitment to all sporting disciplines and will be the channel to watch the UEFA Champions League futsal final. GOL viewers will be able to interact with the channel and follow the last hour of each match through their official profiles on social networks with the match’s hashtag. It can also be followed on Esport3 and on Barça TV.

The Futsal Champions Final, on As.com

In AS you can also follow the entire Final Four of the Futsal Champions League. With us you will have the best minute by minute of the final, starting the narration an hour before the match, the most impressive images of it and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as it concludes in a great night for the national futsal .