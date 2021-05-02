FC Barcelona reached the second final of the Women’s Champions League in its history, after the loss in 2019, thanks to its 2-1 victory this Sunday over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the semifinals in Barcelona. (1-1 in the first leg in France).

The Barça team will be in the final on May 16 in Gothenburg (Sweden) to the winner of the other tie between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The goals of the Catalans were the work of the Dutch attacker Lieke Martens (8, 31), while Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the Parisian target (34)

Although PSG achieved the feat of eliminating the almighty Lyon, champion of the last five ‘Champions’, in the quarterfinals, they were once again out of the top continental competition in the semifinals, just like last year.

The other semi-final measures Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The Germans won the first leg 2-1, a result that the ‘Blues’ could overcome this Sunday (11:30 GMT) in London.

With PSG saying goodbye, this year’s will be the first final since 2014 in which a French team will not participate. On that occasion Wolfsburg defeated Swedish Tyresö 4-3.