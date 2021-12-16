Elche will visit the Camp Nou in one of the most difficult moments of the season for Barça. Without any member of his usual offensive arsenal available, we will see if the Catalan coach opts for Luuk de Jong again or this time he prefers to use a player with more touch of false nine. Elche also does not arrive at the best moment at a stadium that in general has never been very good.
Where is FC Barcelona – Elche? The meeting will be held at the Nou Camp with a capacity for more than 99,000 people.
When and what time is FC Barcelona – Elche? The match will be played this Saturday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. Spanish time (11:30 a.m. in Mexico and 1:30 p.m. in Argentina).
On which tv channel can I watch FC Barcelona – Elche? In Spain the game is broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN +.
Where can I see ‘online’ the FC Barcelona – Elche? In Spain, through Movistar +. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
The most shocking news for Barça is that, once again, they will not be able to count on Ansu Fati or Memphis Depay. The team already tends to suffer a lot to generate scoring chances and even more to transform them once they are generated. Without its two most decisive players in the face of goal, we will have to see footballers less used to making it throw the team on their back in the scoring side. In Sadar we already saw how two young scorers made their debut as scorers: Ez Abde and Nico.
On the other hand, Barça has the extra tension of the importance of obtaining the three points against a much inferior opponent on paper. Then you never know, because Elche is the typical team that ends up doing damage when you least expect it, with a forceful defense when it has the day and a Lucas Boyé that is capable of damaging any opposing rear. The people of Elche will seek to obtain a point that allows them to move a little further away from the descent zone, since the Cádiz brand is only two away.
Barça: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Eric García, Balde, Busquets, Nico, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong, Abde and Dembélé
Elche: Edgar Badía, Palacios, Roco, Diego González, Barragán, Fidel, Mascarell, Tete Morente, Marcone, Lucas Pérez and Boyé
