BARCELONA

Koeman insisted, throwing a burning nail, that they are in time to fight for the league, but for that, victory is imperative. A totally unpredictable and bipolar Blaugrana team has run out of bullets in the chamber or wild cards, capable of the best and the worst, and that is before the last call for the championship.

The triple blow of the past two weeks left Barça on the canvas, on a wire in all three competitions. So the Dutch coach struck a chord with the team, in a clear call for the tired old guard, in one last service, to step forward in the face of accessory line inaction. At the Camp Nou, an espresso pot about to explode.

AS to watch: Miralem Pjanic. Insulted against PSG and Cádiz, today he will have another opportunity in his internal competition with Busquets, whom, despite being far from his best level, he has not managed to unseat.