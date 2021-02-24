There was no other choice for Barcelona: it was to win or (almost) deliver everything that was important to the season, beyond the fact that it is still in the race in the three competitions (League, Copa del Rey and Champions League). PSG’s tremendous blow (4-1 at Camp Nou) and the two points he left against Cádiz They left the Catalan giant in a bad way.

That is why this appointment against Elche (a presumably accessible rival) did not admit anything other than three points for Lionel Messi’s team, who Despite the fact that he is not accompanied much by the rest of the team, he came to this meeting as a league scorer, with 16 goals, together with his friend Luis Suárez (today at Atlético de Madrid, leader of the League).

Barcelona, ​​with the presence of Lionel Messi, receives Elche in a match that was pending the first date of the Spanish League, which is led by Atlético de Madrid.

The match is played at the Camp Nou stadium from 3 p.m. (Argentina time) and televises ESPN 2.

After the frustrating home draw against Cádiz (1-1), Messi’s team, the player with the most games played in the history of Barcelona in the local championship and one of the tournament’s gunners with 16 goals, is forced to return to victory to regain confidence and shorten the eight-point gap with the leader, Atlético de Madrid.

The Catalan team is fourth with 47 points and is above Sevilla (48), Real Madrid (52) and Diego Simeone’s team, leader with 55 points.

Elche, for its part, returned to victory (1-0 over Eibar) after 16 games, in the debut of coach Fran Escribá, successor of Argentine Jorge Almirón, who left office as a result of poor results.

Elche has the Argentines Iván Marcone, Emiliano Rigoni, Lucas Boyé, Guido Carrillo and Paulo Gazzaniga and the team is located in the relegation zone with 21 units.

